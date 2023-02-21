BJ’s Adds to Its Club Count in Georgia

BJ’s Wholesale Club is preparing to open its sixth location in Georgia, bringing its total U.S. club count to 237. The McDonough store, located at 245 Highway 81, is slated to open Feb. 24 with an onsite BJ's Gas location opening in the coming weeks.

The latest location will offer in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from the BJ’s website, as well as ExpressPay through the BJ’s app. Customers will also see BJ’s standard selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, home decor, toys, technology and more.

“We are excited to grow our club footprint in the state of Georgia by bringing a brand-new club to the city of McDonough,” said Robert Williams, club manager of the McDonough store. “Our members know and love all of the great benefits that BJ’s provides, and we can’t wait to welcome even more members at our newest location.”

BJ’s limited-time founding member offer lets shoppers sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25 instead of the regular $55 membership fee. Shoppers can also sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for $65 instead of the regular $110 membership fee.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting the local community through its Feeding Communities program, which donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint. In McDonough, BJ’s food bank partner is the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

BJ’s recently brought its store count to 36 in the state of Florida with the opening of a new location in Davenport. The retailer will also enter its 19th state when its La Vergne, Tenn., location opens during the first half of this year.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.