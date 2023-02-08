BJ’s One Mastercard Program Introduced

BJ’s Wholesale Club has launched a new credit card program with Capital One and Mastercard, the BJ’s One Mastercard program. The cards aim to deliver value back to members and enhance BJ’s top-tier memberships.

Customers can start using their new BJ’s One Mastercard on Feb 27. The program will offer:

In-Club Earnings: BJ’s One+ Mastercard (formerly BJ’s Perks Elite) cardholders will earn 5% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases, while BJ’s One Mastercard (formerly BJ’s Perks Plus) cardholders will earn 3% back in rewards on these purchases. Members will be able to redeem their entire rewards balance once it reaches $10, up to the transaction total, and rewards never expire.

Gas Discount: BJ’s One+ Mastercard cardholders will now receive 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas every time they use their credit card at the pump, while BJ’s One Mastercard cardholders will continue to receive 10 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas.

Out-of-Club Earnings: Spending outside BJ’s will now be more rewarding, with BJ’s One+ Mastercard cardholders earning 2% back in rewards everywhere they use their card outside of the chain. BJ’s One Mastercard cardholders will now earn 1.5% back in rewards everywhere they use their card outside of BJ’s.

[Read more: "BJ’s Offers Employees Mental Health and Caregiving Resources"]

“We are always striving to be best in class when it comes to the value of our membership,” said Bill Werner, BJ’s EVP of strategy and development. “Our partnership with Capital One and Mastercard will deliver unmatched rewards to our members with an exceptional customer service experience. Put simply, we expect this new program will be the best program in the retail space.”

Cardholders will also be able to benefit from Capital One’s mobile app, virtual assistant and access to exclusive events, among other offerings.

Additionally, business members who have a BJ’s Perks Rewards Business credit card will transition to the BJ’s Business Elite Mastercard. The new card will also carry the value of the BJ’s One+ Mastercard, including 15 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas, 5% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases and 2% back in rewards everywhere else Mastercard is accepted.

In tandem with the credit card benefits, BJ’s is enhancing its BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership program, which will be rebranded as The Club+ Card Membership. The Club+ Card members will continue to earn 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases, but will also receive 5 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas every timethey scan their membership card at the pump. The enhancements to BJ’s rewards program will make it the only wholesale club to offer an instant gas discount across each of its higher-tier membership options.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 230 clubs, 164 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.