DoorDash to Launch Credit Card

DoorDash is partnering with Chase to launch the first-ever DoorDash Rewards Mastercard.

With Mastercard serving as the exclusive payments network for the new card, DoorDash Rewards Mastercard allows cardmembers to unlock benefits and earn rewards on purchases both on and off the DoorDash platform.

"Connecting people with the best of their neighborhoods is core to our mission, and we're excited to unlock even more of that value for customers with this first-of-its-kind credit card," said Usman Cheema, senior director of global partnerships at DoorDash. "We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Chase and continue building more everyday shoppable moments for consumers on and off the platform, while empowering the local communities we serve."

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a World Elite Mastercard and will offer customers rewards and perks, including complimentary 24 hours a day, seven days a week concierge service and access to Mastercard Priceless Experiences.

"Mastercard recognizes that today, people are seeking out financial products, technology and benefits that add more value to their everyday lives," said Sherri Haymond, EVP, digital partnerships at Mastercard. "Chase and DoorDash share in this vision, and we're delighted to extend our relationship to deliver a credit offering that meaningfully connects people to the businesses around them, while also providing a one-of-a-kind payments experience."

The new co-branded card expands the current relationship between DoorDash, Chase and Mastercard. Since January 2020, Chase and DoorDash have worked together to offer a range of complimentary DashPass membership perks to Sapphire, Freedom and Slate cardmembers, in addition to most Chase co-brand cardmembers.

Mastercard and DoorDash first introduced card benefits together in April 2021.

"Chase and DoorDash have worked together since 2020 and we're excited to provide exclusive benefits through their first-ever credit card," said Ed Olebe, president of Chase Co-Brand Cards. "The new card is designed for those who love the convenience and options DoorDash provides and want to earn more where they are spending, whether ordering from the broad range of categories available on DoorDash or spending in-person at a favorite neighborhood store."

San Francisco-based DoorDash, founded in 2013, is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany.