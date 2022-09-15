Big Lots Partners With DoorDash for On-Demand Delivery

DoorDash delivery is coming to more than 1,400 Big Lots locations throughout the United States thanks to a new partnership. The retailer will make its selection of home goods, seasonal décor, bedding, food items, cleaning products, pet care supplies and more available via the DoorDash app and its own website.

"Over the last few years, our team has worked hard to make shopping our unique assortment of bargains, treasures and essentials as convenient as possible for customers," said Erica Fortune, SVP of e-commerce at Big Lots. "This partnership with DoorDash is a natural next step in our journey, adding an additional option for on-demand delivery of the big brands and surprising finds our customers love at dare-to-compare prices."

As part of the rollout, Big Lots customers can get 50% off their order (up to $20) with a special promotional code. The retailer will also be available through DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

"We are proud to partner with Big Lots to offer consumers a fast and convenient way to get all the home essentials they need delivered directly to their doorsteps," said Shanna Prevé, VP of business development at DoorDash. "We know convenience and affordability remain top of mind for consumers.”

Continued Prevé: “Our Big Lots offering helps shoppers who are looking for ways to maximize their budgets while still getting the items they need fast at an exceptional value. Whether shopping for home goods, snacks and pantry items, outdoor supplies, or decor for the upcoming fall season, this new partnership enables consumers to get all the products and bargains they know and love from Big Lots, on-demand."

Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots operates over 1,400 in 47 states, as well as an e-commerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same-day delivery across thousands of items. The company is No. 52 on The PG 100,Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.