BJ’s to Open 1st Tennessee Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club’s continued expansion of new locations this year will include its inaugural club in the state of Tennessee by the first half of 2023. The Volunteer State’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club will be located 20 miles southeast of downtown Nashville in La Vergne, a city in Rutherford County.

As well as the La Vergne opening, BJ’s has plans to open clubs in Davenport, Fla., and McDonough, Ga., later this month.

“Our club openings in Davenport and McDonough are part of our continued growth within the Orlando and Atlanta markets, respectively,” noted Bill Werner, BJ’s EVP, strategy and development. “Additionally, the opening of our club in La Vergne represents the first of what will be multiple locations in the greater Nashville market. We can’t wait to welcome our newest BJ’s members this year and help provide these local communities with unbeatable value and incredible savings.”

As at every club, the new locations will provide members with a variety of digital shopping options such as in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery (not available in all ZIP codes) and standard online delivery. When shopping in-club, members can access ExpressPay via the BJ’s mobile app and scan products as they shop to bypass the checkout line.

Each new BJ’s location is expected to create about 150 jobs for its surrounding community, totaling around 450 positions for the first half of the year within BJ’s newest club openings. BJ’s is currently hiring for all locations.

In other BJ’s news, Tom Kingsbury resigned from its board of directors on Feb. 7, following his recent appointment as CEO of Kohl’s Corp. Kingsbury joined BJ’s board in February 2020 and was also a member of the compensation committee.

“Tom has brought a wealth of retail knowledge and a track record of driving shareholder value, which have served as meaningful contributions to our board and the company,” said BJ’s Chairman of the Board Chris Baldwin.

The board intends to identify a new director in due course, in addition to filling the position recently vacated by Judy Werthauser.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates 235 clubs, 164 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.