BJ’s Club Count in Florida to Reach 36

BJ's Wholesale Club is continuing its growth throughout the eastern United States with a new club opening in Davenport, Fla., on Feb. 17. This brings the retailer’s club count in Florida to 36 and its total U.S. club count to 236.

“Bringing BJ’s one-stop shop experience into the Davenport community is a wonderful way to kick off 2023,” said Theodore Kyriakidis, manager of Davenport’s BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We couldn’t be more eager to engage with our smart-saving families in the area, welcome them to this brand-new location and continue to build upon our strong presence in Florida.”

Located at 6360 Grandview Parkway, the new club will have an on-site BJ’s Gas that gives consumers the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.

When it comes to shopping, BJ’s is equipped with various omnichannel capabilities. Members can choose from options like in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery from BJs.com. When shopping in-club, members will have access to ExpressPay through the BJ’s mobile app, a service that allows shoppers to scan products as they go and avoid the checkout line at the end of their trip.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding-member offer now through Feb. 16 for local shoppers interested in joining the Davenport club. Shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle Membership for just $25 instead of the regular $55 membership fee. They can also sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for just $65 instead of the regular $110 membership fee. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Shoppers can try BJ’s risk-free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

According to the warehouse club, its members can save up to 25% off grocery store prices. It also accepts manufacturers’ coupons in addition to BJ’s coupons.

Meanwhile, BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting its new community through both monetary and food donations. This year, BJ’s has contributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Polk County in support of programs that promote education, health, social character, service and leadership among youth in the community.

Through a food rescue partnership, BJ’s also donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint. In Davenport, BJ’s food bank partner is Feeding Tampa Bay.

BJ’s has plans to open another club in McDonough, Ga., later this month. Additionally, the retailer will enter its 19th state, when its La Vergne, Tenn., location opens sometime during the first half of 2023.

The warehouse club will release financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2022 on March 9.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s operates more than 230 clubs, 164 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.