BJ’s Expands Its Florida Footprint

BJ’s Wholesale Club will mark its fifth new store opening this year when it cuts the ribbon on a location in Lady Lake, Fla., on May 13. The club, located northwest of Orlando, will include an on-site BJ’s Gas with 12 fueling positions along with golf cart parking with charging ports to help cater to its surrounding community.

“Our team members are thrilled to open our doors to the Lady Lake community,” said Michael Tobacco, club manager of the new store. “We’re looking forward to expanding our footprint in the Florida market by bringing our expansive offerings to the smart-saving members of Lady Lake.”

The retailer’s charitable foundation has donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, the YMCA of Central Florida and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome BJ’s Wholesale Club to our Lady Lake Community and partner with them in support of our Power Hour afterschool program at the Leesburg branch,” said Richard Yount, senior development officer of the Boys and Girls Club. “BJ’s support is critical to this program, helping to activate our youth and promote education in this community.”

BJ’s recently opened a new BJ’s market concept store in Warwick, R.I., which is only 43,000 square feet, about half the size of a traditional BJ’s store. It features fresh foods, produce, sundries and seasonal products for members, while also serving as a testing ground for product assortments, displays, product demonstrations and convenience initiatives.

“BJ’s market will serve as an exciting new innovation lab for BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Bill Werner, EVP of strategy and development. “We are bringing the same great savings and value our members know and love, but delivering a convenient location closer to home.”

Last month, BJ’s opened a new club store near Pittsburgh, and with the Lady Lake opening, the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations is now at 229.

In addition to to its membership warehouse clubs, Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 159 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. BJ's is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.