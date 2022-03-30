BJ’s Adds More Value to Same-Day Service Delivery

Following a successful six-month test of the program, BJ’s Wholesale Club has launched the chainwide rollout of Same-Day Select — a membership add-on to its Same-Day Delivery service that helps customers save both time and money.

The Same-Day Select service is an upgrade option for BJ’s members, allowing them to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries, received in as little as two hours. All grocery items, including fresh foods and everyday household essentials, are available for delivery.

“This program was designed to help our members take advantage of the benefits of same-day delivery while saving them time and money,” said Tim Morningstar, EVP and chief membership officer at BJ’s. “The immense success in our testing shows that our member recognizes the added value that this service provides, further contributing to the benefits of being a BJ’s member.”

Members have the option of selecting from two Same-Day Select packages:

Same-Day Select Multipack: 12 free deliveries for a one-year period ($55)

Same-Day Select Unlimited: Unlimited free deliveries for a one-year period ($100)

“We know convenience and value are key to our members, and with BJ’s Same-Day Delivery, our members can have all the great value they expect from the club delivered right to their front door,” said Monica Schwartz, BJ’s EVP and chief digital officer. “We are excited to expand on our service by offering our members both a package or an unlimited option for deliveries to make the convenience and savings easier than ever.”

Members can enroll in Same-Day Select online to start saving with the program immediately. Additionally, members using Same-Day Select receive in-club pricing as well as the ability to earn rewards and use BJ’s coupons. Orders must meet a minimum of $60 to qualify for Same-Day Select delivery.

The Same-Day Select launch comes a few days after BJ’s revealed its partnership with DoorDash, becoming the first wholesale club available on the marketplace platform. In addition to allowing both members and non-members access to BJ’s products on demand, the strategic partnership enables same-day delivery from BJs.com powered by DoorDash Drive, which is DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

Meanwhile, BJ’s may be facing legal issues: Walmart filed a lawsuit last week claiming that the warehouse club filched its patented mobile self-checkout technologies, otherwise known Scan & Go. According to the legal filing, BJ’s used the innovations “without permission” when it introduced its ExpressPay feature in late 2021.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 226 clubs and 158 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.