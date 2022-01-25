BJ's Wholesale Club Strengthens Cold Chain

BJ's Wholesale Club is bringing its end-to-end perishable supply chain in-house.

The retailer announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets and operations of four distribution centers and the related private transportation fleet from longtime partner Burris Logistics. The transaction will allow BJ’s to in-source its perishable supply chain. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“For more than 20 years, we have enjoyed a true partnership with the Burris Logistics team as we distribute the freshest perishable products to clubs throughout our chain. As we continue to accelerate our new club growth, broaden our footprint, and expand our fresh food offerings, we are excited to insource these capabilities to support our future growth,” said Bob Eddy, president and CEO, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “I want to thank the entire Burris team for their partnership, and we look forward to welcoming the Burris team members supporting the BJ’s operations to our family.”

Burris Logistics is a 90-year-old family business that provides temperature-controlled distribution and logistics services to clients across the United States. For decades, Burris Logistics has partnered with BJ’s to support the daily supply chain operations for BJ’s perishable business.

“BJ’s has assembled a fantastic business and team. Burris Logistics has been proud to partner with BJ’s on its growth and transformation over the last several years,” said Donnie Burris, CEO, Burris Logistics. “This acquisition represents the next chapter in Burris Logistics’ evolution and presents amazing opportunities for both BJ’s and the team members at these distribution centers. I am incredibly proud of what we have created and extremely excited to see the future growth for all involved.”

The proposed acquisition includes four perishable goods distribution centers (Rocky Hill, Conn.; Orlando, Fla.; Elkton, Md.; Independence, Ken.), the personnel of these facilities, the associated real property, and the capital assets necessary for operations.

This acquisition, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is subject to regulatory approval and traditional closing processes and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Wstborough, Mass.-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 221 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.