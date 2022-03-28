BJ’s Becomes 1st Wholesale Club on DoorDash

Improving convenience through digital offerings, BJ’s Wholesale Club has partnered with DoorDash to provide on-demand grocery delivery from all 226 BJ’s locations across 17 eastern states. BJ’s is the first wholesale club available on the DoorDash marketplace. In addition to BJ's members now having on-demand access to thousands of items from the retailer, non-members will gain entry into the traditionally membership-based club.

"BJ’s is proud to bring the convenience and value our members know and love to even more shoppers through the DoorDash marketplace,” said Monica Schwartz, EVP and chief digital officer at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We are excited to expand easy shopping solutions for our members while also bringing BJ’s wide assortment and exclusive products to new potential members.”

Consumers continue to appreciate the convenience of grocery delivery post-pandemic. As indicated by the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopping Survey, the total U.S. online grocery market generated $8.7 billion in sales during February, a gain of 8.5% compared with the same period a year ago. Further, according to BJ’s fourth-quarter earnings ended Jan. 29, digitally enabled sales growth was 19%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 187%.

“We see the trend towards convenience only going in one direction, with grocery delivery being no exception,” said Shanna Prevé, VP, business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “We are thrilled to welcome BJ’s to the DoorDash platform as our first wholesale club on the marketplace, continuing our mission to provide consumers with the convenience and savings they crave while empowering merchants to reach customers wherever they are.”

Other food retailers that have partnered with DoorDash on grocery delivery include Albertsons Co., Lazy Acres, Lowes Food and Southeastern Grocers.

In addition to BJ’s now being available for orders on DoorDash’s grocery marketplace, the strategic partnership also enables same-day delivery from BJs.com powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

All BJ’s locations will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible DashPass orders. DashPass members can use these benefits on eligible grocery orders with a subtotal of $25 or more from BJ’s.

BJ’s members will also have the benefit of linking a wholesale club card on the DoorDash app to receive lower member-only pricing.

In celebration of the new partnership, on March 29-April 12, DoorDash will offer customers 30% off an order of $100 or more (up to a total value of $40) for BJ’s on the marketplace.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 226 clubs and 158 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.