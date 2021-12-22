Lowes Food, DoorDash Join Forces for On-Demand Grocery Delivery

Regional grocer Lowes Foods and DoorDash have teamed up to offer on-demand grocery delivery from more than 70 store locations in North and South Carolina. DoorDash currently offers more than 50,000 items and premium quality products, including fresh produce, meat, bread and baked goods, and everyday essentials.

Consumers can now shop for their preferred Lowes Foods products on the DoorDash app and website, and have them delivered to their homes on the same day. Shoppers are also able to schedule their delivery at a time that works best for them by choosing the “Schedule Ahead” option on the Checkout page.

“We’re excited to add DoorDash to Lowes Foods’ suite of convenient, online ordering options in the Carolinas,” noted Chad Petersen, VP of e-commerce at Lowes Foods and Alex Lee Retail. “DoorDash customers will have the opportunity to shop from our complete assortment of fresh and center store products, which not only includes national brands, but Lowes Foods’ Brown Bag and private label items. Customers will also be able to order our “Lowes Foods Originals” — prepared foods from the Chicken Kitchen, freshly chopped produce from Pick & Prep, premium Boars Head meats and cheeses from our deli, and even our famous square cakes from The Cakery.”

“We are excited to partner with Lowes Foods to offer consumers across the Carolinas a fast and convenient option to access their favorite grocery products, on-demand,” said Shanna Prevé, DoorDash’s VP of strategic partnerships and business development.

Lowes Foods is available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that charges members no delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery and convenience stores across the United States. DashPass members receive these benefits on all eligible orders of $25 and up from Lowes Foods.

San Francisco-based DoorDash also recently teamed up with Southeastern Grocers to offer same-day service to shoppers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. All participating Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores will be available on DoorDash’s DashPass membership program. Additionally, the company launched a grocery delivery service from its DashMart location in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood that promises to get items to customers in as short a time as 10 minutes.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory, N.C.-based Alex Lee Inc., Lowes Foods LLC employs approximately 9,000 people and operates 80 full-service supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, is No. 43 on PG’s list.