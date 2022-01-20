Lazy Acres Offers On-Demand Grocery Delivery via DoorDash

Lazy Acres Natural Market has tapped last-mile logistics platform DoorDash for on-demand grocery delivery from all Lazy Acres locations across the Southern California region, including Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and San Diego.

Items available for delivery from Lazy Acres include a full assortment of organic and seasonal produce, all-natural grocery items, premium grass-fed meats, wild-caught seafood, vitamins, supplements and body care items. Consumers who shop for Lazy Acres products on the DoorDash app and website can get them delivered to their doors that same day.

“Lazy Acres believes in providing healthy foods to everyone within our communities,” said Joe Ragusa, VP of marketing and merchandising at Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Lazy Acres. “We’re constantly seeking opportunities to better serve our neighborhoods and guide them on their wellness journeys. Our partnership with DoorDash will help us expand convenient online access to the most innovative and nutritious natural, vegan and gluten-free foods that Lazy Acres has to offer.”

“We are excited to partner with Lazy Acres Natural Market to give consumers across the Southern California region a fast and convenient option to get their favorite Lazy Acres groceries and products delivered to their doorsteps, on-demand,” added Shanna Prevé, VP, business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash.

Last month, sister banner Bristol Farms, based in Carson, Calif., also teamed up with DoorDash for on-demand same-day grocery delivery across the specialty grocer’s Southern California market area.

Founded in 1991, Lazy Acres operates five Southern California locations: Santa Barbara, Long Beach Encinitas, Mission Hills and Hermosa Beach. Like Bristol Farms, it’s an independent operator within the Good Food Holdings family of brands. A subsidiary of Emart (which is part of The Shinsegae Group, a global retailer in Seoul, South Korea), Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings is also the holding company for Metropolitan Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets.