BJ’s Brings Smaller Concept Club to R.I.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is going smaller with its new BJ’s market concept store, set to open in Warwick, R.I., on May 6. The location is 43,000 square feet, about half the size of a traditional BJ’s store, and will feature fresh foods, produce, sundries and seasonal products for members, while also serving as a testing ground for product assortments, displays, product demonstrations and convenience initiatives.

“BJ’s market will serve as an exciting new innovation lab for BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Bill Werner, EVP of strategy and development. “We are bringing the same great savings and value our members know and love, but delivering a convenient location closer to home.”

The market will stock the same pack sizes and price points as BJ’s club stores and also offer Express Pay, curbside pickup and same-day delivery. It will be open to BJ’s members, and customers can sign up to become a member at the market and also access BJ’s clubs and gas stations.

New members will be offered a limited-time offer for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership for $25 or a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership for $65.

The wholesaler has already committed to supporting the Warwick community through monetary and food donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank via its BJ’s Charitable Foundation.

“We are so thankful for BJ’s generous donation and can’t wait to welcome them to our Warwick Community,” said Lara D’Antuono, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick. “Donations like this are critical to the success of the programs that we run for our youth and we are thrilled to receive BJ’s support.”

Earlier this month, BJ’s opened a new club store near Pittsburgh, Pa., bringing the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 227, with 19 clubs in the state of Pennsylvania.

In addition to to its membership warehouse clubs, Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 159 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. BJ's is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.