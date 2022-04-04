BJ’s to Open 2nd Location in Pittsburgh

BJ’s Wholesale Club has revealed that its newest club in Ross Township, Pa., will open on Friday, April 8 at 6270 Northway Drive. This will be the second BJ’s location for the Pittsburgh market; the first club opened in South Fayette Township in December 2021.

The Ross Township opening will bring the retailer’s total number of U.S. locations to 227, with 19 clubs in the state of Pennsylvania. Also on tap for 2022 are four new clubs in Warwick, R.I.; Lady Lake, Fla.; Canton, Mich.; and Greenburgh, N.Y. The Warwick, R.I., club will serve as an innovation lab for the brand.

In Ross Township, the newest club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site with 12 fueling positions, marking the company’s 158th gas station. The location will open in time for BJ’s April Gas promotion to help members with the cost of fuel. Throughout the month, the wholesaler is offering an additional 50 cents off per gallon when members spend more than $100 in-club. During this promotion, members can also save an additional 10 cents, for a total of 60 cents, off per gallon when they use their My BJ’s Perks Mastercard Credit Card.

Similar to other locations, the Ross Township club will feature a vast selection of fresh food and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, and various exclusive offerings. The club will provide an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, fashion for the family, toys, hot tech, and a selection of local products.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Pittsburgh with the opening of our new club in Ross Township,” said Ryan Yetton, club manager of the BJ’s in Ross Township. “We’re looking forward to bringing BJ’s outstanding offerings to Ross Township and the surrounding community. We can’t wait for our doors to open on Friday and to serve our members.”

BJ’s is providing a limited-time Founding Member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club, until April 7. Local shoppers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for $55, and get a $40 digital BJ’s Gift Card loaded to their membership card. Local shoppers can also sign up for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership with BJ’s Easy Renewal for $110, and get an $80 digital BJ’s Gift Card loaded to their membership card.

Meanwhile, BJ’s Wholesale Club continues to improve convenience through digital offerings. It recently launched the chainwide rollout of Same-Day Select, a membership add-on to its Same-Day Delivery service that helps customers save both time and money. The Same-Day Select service allows members to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries, received in as little as two hours.

In addition, BJ’s became the first wholesaler club to partner with DoorDash, offering both member and non-members on-demand grocery delivery.

Other shopping options include curbside pickup and pick up in-club.

Its growing digital business has helped BJ's enjoy strong Q4 financial earnings. For fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, digitally enabled sales growth was 19%, reflecting two-year stacked comp growth of 187%.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 227 clubs and 158 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.