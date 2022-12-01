BJ’s Launches Retail Media Solution

Recognizing that retail media is increasingly critical within the modern marketing mix, BJ’s Wholesale Club has launched BJ’s Media Edge using Microsoft PromoteIQ. The retail media program offers brands a comprehensive advertising solution to connect with BJ’s members.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft and offer brand partners a highly effective omnichannel approach in order to increase brand exposure to our members,” said Rachael Vegas, EVP, chief merchandising officer at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “This program will continue to provide a tremendous opportunity for brands to drive growth, accelerate new product launches and deliver on their business goals.”

Some key opportunities include:

A unified Microsoft PromoteIQ interface where brand partners can: Buy on-site and off-site media with one platform Reach members across highly trafficked touchpoints on BJ’s owned properties Connect with in-market members across the open web Target audience segments to influence purchase behavior

Reach members seeking inspiration through digital and social media extensions

Provide access to real-time robust analytics and data

Closed-loop measurement reporting capabilities are currently in development to help brands understand business outcomes by matching ad exposure to purchases online and in-club.

According to the company, early adopters to BJ’s Media Edge that have activated a campaign on the Microsoft PromoteIQ platform have seen a significant return on media investments.

“BJ’s Media Edge is a meaningful step forward for both our company and our brand partners. We designed this program to leverage the power of first-party data from our highly engaged 6.5 million members,” said Monica Schwartz, EVP, chief digital officer at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “This new program builds upon our existing digital marketing offerings with a customizable solution for brand partners to influence our members at every stage of their purchase journey, all while driving measurable returns.”

Meanwhile, BJ’s recently reported a record third quarter. The membership warehouse club saw sales growth across several segments, with total comparable-club sales increasing 9.7% year over year, and comparable-club sales, excluding gasoline sales, growing 5.3%. Membership fee income increased 8.7% to $99.5 million, and digitally enabled sales growth was 43.0%.

Continuing to deliver value to its loyal members, BJ’s has entered into a strategic program agreement to have Capital One Financial become the exclusive issuing partner for BJ's co-branded Mastercard program, which is expected to launch in early 2023.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 163 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.