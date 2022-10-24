BJ’s Widens Its Footprint in New York

Continuing its recent growth spree, BJ’s Wholesale Club is getting ready to open another store in New York state. The Greenburgh location, about 25 miles north of New York City, will open its doors on Oct. 28, bringing the retailer’s total number of stores to 232.

The club store will offer a selection of fresh food and produce, along with a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and more. Members can shop in-club, online at BJs.com or through the grocer’s mobile app, and can opt for curbside or in-club pickup, or same-day delivery.

“Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and welcome both new and existing members into our brand-new club,” said Jorge Cedeno, club manager of the new location. “We are thrilled to be a part of BJ’s continued expansion in the state of New York and be able to bring the value and convenience that our members know and love to the community here in Greenburgh.”

In advance of the new club store opening, BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting the local Greenburgh community through its Feeding Communities program. The retailer donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks; in this case, the participating food bank is Feeding Westchester.

In related news, BJ’s continued its march in the Midwest with the opening of its first store in Indiana last month. That opening came a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.

Additionally, BJ’s recently completed a move of its corporate headquarters from Westborough, Mass., to its new Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Mass. The new state-of-the-art facility incorporates modern open-space concepts and the latest technology to serve BJ’s 1,000-plus team members who work at the new location.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 162 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.