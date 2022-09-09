BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230.

The fifth location in Michigan features BJ’s vast selection of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, household essentials and pet supplies, as well as an assortment of seasonal items, home décor, family clothing, toys, technology and select local offerings. Customers can also choose between traditional in-club shopping, curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, or online shopping at BJs.com or through the retailer’s mobile app.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Michigan and bring more savings and expansive offerings to our smart-saving Canton community,” said David Weber, club manager of the Canton BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our team has been working diligently to get this club prepared for our grand opening and we couldn’t be more excited to open our doors on Friday.”

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is supporting the local community with a donation to the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit in support of youth programs, as well as a donation to the Forgotten Harvest food bank. That donation is part of BJ’s Feeding Communities program, which is a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint.

Last month, BJ’s reported impressive gains in traffic and market share during its second quarter ended July 30. Strong results in the quarter included membership fee income increasing by 11.3% year over year to $98.8 million. Total comparable-club sales increased by 19.8% in the second quarter compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 230 membership warehouse clubs and 160 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. BJ’s is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.