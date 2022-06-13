BJ’s Expanding Footprint Across 4 States

BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. is sharing the next phase of its 2022 development plan, which will include the opening of four new locations. Those club stores will be located in Noblesville, Ind.; New Albany, Ohio; Wayne, N.J.; and Midlothian, Va.

The location in Noblesville will mark the retailer’s first foray into the state of Indiana, while the New Albany location will be the seventh in Ohio. BJ’s currently has 13 clubs in Virginia and 23 in New Jersey.

“We’ve seen tremendous success in growing our footprint over the last several years, both in our core east coast communities as well as in new markets like the greater Detroit and Pittsburgh areas,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our expansion into the greater Indianapolis and Columbus markets allows us to bring the value of our membership to these new communities we look forward to serving.”

According to the company, all four new clubs will have an extensive selection of fresh foods, a full-service deli and household essentials. The locations will also offer an assortment of apparel for the family, seasonal items, toys, technology and select local products. A BJ’s Gas station will also be available at each store, and shopping options will include BJs.com, a mobile app, digital coupons, curbside pickup and same-day delivery, as well as Same-Day Select and ExpressPay.

BJ’s shared its Q1 financial report last month, beating analyst expectations to post higher revenue and earnings. The bulk discounter generated $4.5 billion in total revenue, ahead of the Wall Street consensus projection of $4.24 billion.

The retailer also reported that its membership swelled to 6.5 million during the first quarter. “Our membership stats are as strong as I've seen in my history with the company,” said Bob Eddy, president and CEO, during an earnings conference call. “We achieved this milestone earlier than expected, driven by a combination of strong renewals, as well as membership acquisition related to new club growth.”

In addition to its over 220 membership warehouse clubs, Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates 160 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. BJ's is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.