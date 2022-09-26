1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30.

The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.

The Noblesville club store offers a variety of fresh foods, produce, household essentials and pet supplies along with exclusive offerings, seasonal items, home décor, apparel, tech, local goods and selections from a full-service deli. In addition to browsing and buying in store, members can take advantage of services such as curbside pickup, in-store pickup, same-day delivery and standard delivery. To speed the checkout process inside club stores, customers can use the BJ’s mobile app for scan-and-go shopping.

The club store operator's first Indiana location includes a BJ’s Gas station. Members can enroll in a fuel-saver program to get extra savings when filling up their vehicles.

“We can’t wait to open Indiana’s first BJ’s Wholesale Club and bring all of the incredible savings and offerings to the residents of Noblesville,” said Nazim Khan, the Noblesville club manager. “We have an outstanding team here at BJ’s and are excited to welcome new members to the club.”

To mark the grand opening, BJ’s is touting special founding member offers available through Sept. 29. Prospective members can sign up for a one-year Inner Circle membership program for $55 and receive a $40 digital BJ’s gift card plus $50 in coupons, or register for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership with easy renewal for $110 and receive an $80 digital BJ’s gift cardand $50 in coupons. BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases.

BJ’s is also reaching out to its new community. The retailer has donated to the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis’ Fishers branch and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. The food bank donation is part of BJ’s Feeding Communities program, a food rescue partnership through which the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint.

It’s been a productive year for BJ’s. According to the retailer’s most recent financial report, total comp club sales grew 19.8% from the second quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of this fiscal year. BJ’s reported strong grocery and perishable sales and a continued solid performance in the online channel, where digitally enable sales growth rose 47% on a year-over-year basis.

The Noblesville location brings the number of BJ’s stores to 231 in the United States. Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's also operates 160 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.