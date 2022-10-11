BJ’s Completes Headquarters Move

BJ's Wholesale Club has completed the more than 5-mile move of its corporate headquarters from Westborough, Mass., to its new Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Mass.

The New England-based Club Support Center is a new state-of-the-art facility incorporating modern open-space concepts and the latest technology to serve BJ’s 1,000-plus team members who work at the new location.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 27 that marked the completion of the wholesale club’s move to the new headquarters, BJ’s President and CEO Bob Eddy said: “Our new Club Support Center will serve as our home base while we continue to expand our enterprise, serve a growing membership of over 6.5 million members and extend our footprint. We are committed to bringing best-in-class talent to our teams to ultimately deliver the value and experience our members expect from BJ’s Wholesale Club. We are proud to call Massachusetts home and are excited for our new facility to support our entire organization and future growth for years to come.”

BJ’s realized impressive gains in traffic and market share during its recent second quarter. Strong results in the quarter include membership fee income increasing by 11.3% year over year to $98.8 million. Total comparable-club sales increased by 19.8% in the second quarter compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, BJ’s comp sales increased by 7.6%. For the first half of fiscal 2022, total comps increased by 17.2% compared with the first half of fiscal 2021. Excluding the impact of gasoline sales, comps increased by 5.9% in the first half of fiscal 2022.

During the same week as the BJ’s Club Support Center ribbon-cutting celebration, BJ’s opened its 231st club in Noblesville, Ind., marking its entry into its 18th state. The wholesale club’s more than 30,000 associates are employed at the 231 clubs, plus 162 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers.

The Club Support Center in Marlborough marks the retailer's third move for its company headquarters. Before relocating to its Westborough location in 2010, BJ’s was based in Natick, Mass.

BJ's membership warehouse club provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that’s further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.