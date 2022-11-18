BJ's Opens Club in Northern New Jersey

The new club will also have a BJ's Gas location on-site, offering members extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Wayne BJ’s Gas station, located off of Route 46, will open in December and offer regular, premium and diesel fuels. (The Wayne Costco location also offers a fuel center.)

To celebrate its club opening, BJ’s is making an effort to be a good steward of the community. The membership warehouse club has contributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Northwestern New Jersey in support of the Wayne branch, to aid youth programs.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Wayne is thrilled to welcome BJ’s Wholesale Club as a partner of our organization,” said Gina Radice, director of resource development and marketing at the organization. “We rely on support from our neighbors, like BJ’s, to provide our youth with opportunities that enable them to grow, learn, and lead healthy lifestyles. We’d like to thank BJ’s Wholesale Club for its contributions and can’t wait for the new club to open its doors to our community.”