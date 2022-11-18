BJ's Opens Club in Northern New Jersey
The new club will also have a BJ's Gas location on-site, offering members extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program. The Wayne BJ’s Gas station, located off of Route 46, will open in December and offer regular, premium and diesel fuels. (The Wayne Costco location also offers a fuel center.)
To celebrate its club opening, BJ’s is making an effort to be a good steward of the community. The membership warehouse club has contributed to the Boys and Girls Club of Northwestern New Jersey in support of the Wayne branch, to aid youth programs.
“The Boys & Girls Club of Wayne is thrilled to welcome BJ’s Wholesale Club as a partner of our organization,” said Gina Radice, director of resource development and marketing at the organization. “We rely on support from our neighbors, like BJ’s, to provide our youth with opportunities that enable them to grow, learn, and lead healthy lifestyles. We’d like to thank BJ’s Wholesale Club for its contributions and can’t wait for the new club to open its doors to our community.”
Through a food rescue partnership, BJ’s also donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. In Wayne, BJ’s food bank partner is the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. To date, BJ’s has donated more than 120 million pounds of food, including meat, produce, dairy and bakery items, to Feeding America member food banks.
The Wayne opening comes a day after BJ’s shared a positive earnings report for its third quarter. Strong comparable-sales growth was a highlight of the retailer’s record Q3.
BJ’s saw sales growth across several segments, with total comparable -club sales increasing 9.7% year over year, and comparable-club sales excluding gasoline sales increasing 5.3%. Membership fee income increased 8.7% to $99.5 million, while digitally enabled sales growth was 43.0%.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco, with more than 550 locations, is No. 3 on The PG 100.