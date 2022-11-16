BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).

The location has a wide assortment of groceries, everyday essentials, seasonal items, home décor, family fashion, toys, electronics and more, and promises to beat supermarket prices on national brands. Members can also choose fresh meat cut to their specifications, with BJ’s team members able to recut and repackage it at no charge. The retailer offers in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day delivery, in-club pickup and curbside pickup.

The New Albany location joins six other BJ’s clubs in Ohio, each of which is situated in the state’s Northeast region. While BJ’s ceased operations in Central Ohio some 20 years ago, the company is excited about branching out within the state.

“While we currently had multiple club locations in Ohio prior to opening in New Albany, we’ve been excited about entering the community of New Albany and have been excited about welcoming our members into this specific location,” said Peter Frangie, BJ’s VP of corporate communications.

As for further expansion in Central Ohio, Frangie said time will tell. “We are always looking to see what new markets may fit our smart-saving family demographic,” he explained. “While we don’t have anything in the works just yet, it is certainly a possibility.”

BJ’s widened its footprint in New York last month with the opening of a store in Greenburgh. In September, the retailer opened its first club store in Indiana, which came a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.

Additionally, BJ’s recently completed a move of its corporate headquarters from Westborough, Mass., to its new Club Support Center, located at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough, Mass. The new state-of-the-art facility incorporates modern open-space concepts and the latest technology to serve BJ’s 1,000-plus team members who work at the new location.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 163 BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.