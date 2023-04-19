BJ’s Wholesale Club Releases 1st ESG Report

BJ’s Wholesale Club has published its first-ever environmental, social and governance (ESG) report highlighting progress in all three areas. The inaugural document covers goals, initiatives and results spanning the 2022 fiscal year ending Jan. 28, 2023.

Among other strides in environmental stewardship, the new ESG report noted the warehouse club operator’s improvements in energy efficiency, such as switching to LED lighting and expanding the use of solar arrays in its clubs and distribution centers. The company also mapped out waste reduction and recycling efforts toward its goal of slashing waste by 50% by 2030.

In the area of social responsibility, BJ’s outlined many aspects of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs that ensure a diverse workforce and bolster community access to food and essentials. For example, the BJ’s Charitable Foundation provided $1.4 million in grants to local families in need, and the BJ’s Feeding Communities program donated 10.7 million meals in partnership with Feeding America. The new report also explained some of the company’s responsible sourcing practices and provided an overview of several member and employee support initiatives.

Governance was also summarized in BJ’s ESG report, which recapped the operator’s creation of an ESG steering committee comprising business leaders who oversee the organization’s strategy and progress. According to BJ’s, its board of directors reflects 30% gender diversity and 20% ethnic diversity. Additionally, the warehouse club operator shared a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Index that provides detailed information across its businesses.

Bob Eddy, president and CEO of BJ’s, emphasized the company’s responsibility to ensure that it contributes to the health of the communities where it operates. “As we reflect on the company’s achievements, we are encouraged by our progress. We have expanded our footprint, improved our product and services offerings, reduced our energy footprint, and employed diverse talent at work and within our communities. We have done all this striving towards the fulfillment of our mission of enriching the lives of our members by providing them with the products, value and experiences they deserve,” he said, adding, “At the heart of our growth have been our team members, who have made these achievements possible.”

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ's operates more than 230 clubs, 160-plus BJ’s Gas locations and seven distribution centers in 18 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.