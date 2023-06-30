Tops Cuts Ribbon on $5.5M Investment in Pennsylvania Stores

Tops Markets LLC has cut the ribbon on three significant capital investments totaling over $5.5 million in the first phase of its Pennsylvania remodeling project. On June 28, the grocer unveiled its three renovated stores in Erie and Waterford.

Among the substantial enhancements are a new fuel station at the Tops location at 712 West 38th Street in Erie, and new beer and wine options at the store at 1702 East 38th Street, also in Erie.

“These significant investments will elevate the customer experience and provide expanded access to fresh foods at our local stores. We’re excited to officially reopen these store locations and also complete the additional renovation work at two other locations in neighboring towns,” said Ron Ferri, the newly named president of Tops.

The second phase of Tops’ remodeling projects encompasses two more store renovations in Union City and Meadville, with investments of $1.5 million. These large-scale renovation efforts will refresh the store experience and create expanded space for additional fresh food and foodservice options across the store locations. The Union City and Meadville stores are currently under construction and will reportedly conclude in late summer or early fall.

Top-to-bottom renovations can be seen at all locations with new exterior paint, an enhanced facade and refreshed landscaping. New décor, energy-efficient lighting and state-of-the-art self-checkouts will greet shoppers inside. Expanded fresh food areas will provide more produce options, including local and organic selections. The bakeries will offer a larger selection of custom cakes and pastries, while the deli and carry-out café areas will provide more on-the-go items and affordable restaurant-style options.

“At Tops, we constantly evaluate the best ways to serve our local customers and reinvest into our communities. These latest enhancements will help make life a little easier for shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options and a wider selection of products,” said Chip Christiansen, Tops district manager.

This summer, Tops is also expanding the Flashfood program at its two Erie locations. Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. Shoppers can buy items from Tops through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at discounted prices while collectively reducing food waste. This allows customers to save up to 60% off items like produce, meat, deli, bakery and dairy.

Meanwhile, Tops is also giving back to the communities it serves. During the ribbon-cutting celebrations for the Erie and Waterford stores, Tops presented community donations totaling $16,000 to a variety of local nonprofits helping local first responders, area schools, food banks and veteran organizations.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.