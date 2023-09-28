EXCLUSIVE: A Look Inside the New Lunds & Byerlys Outside Minneapolis

Perhaps it’s fitting the latest Lunds & Byerlys store has been built on the site of a sprawling gravel mine that is being developed into parcels of businesses and homes. After all, discovery is at the core of the shopping experience here, as consumers mine the sleek aisles, shelves and cases for products that meet their taste and needs.

The approximately 45,000-square-foot store at 15550 English Avenue in the town of Apple Valley southeast of Minneapolis opened on Sept. 14 and has drawn shoppers from throughout the area who are happy to have a Lunds & Byerlys closer to their home or workplace or whose interest has been piqued by the regional retailer.

It’s been a homecoming of sorts for General Manager Brian Miller, who graduated from the local high school and has lived in surrounding communities for many years. “I raised my hand right away,” he said of the time he learned that the grocer was building a store in that part of the Twin Cities. His high school basketball coach, former teacher and family friends and neighbors were among the many customers who walked in the door during the first week of operation.

The feedback since the grand opening has been strong, according to Miller. Indeed, during a store tour with Progressive Grocer (see photo gallery below), a customer approached Miller to enthusiastically commend the grocer on the location.

Because this was a ground-up project, the store includes new features and amenities. The grocer’s emphasis on sustainability, for example, is evident throughout the store, from the eco-friendly packaging at the hot bar to strategically positioned recycling stations to efficient CO2 refrigeration systems and LED lighting.

Sustainability was likewise a catalyst for a new feature in the produce section. Dry misting technology keeps produce fresh through tiny drops of water that create a thin layer of fog. “This is the first store we have this in, and I’m not aware of any other stores in the metro area that have that. I was told that it uses 90% less water than traditional misting systems and it creates a very moist environment for our fresh greens and some of our other produce,” Miller said.