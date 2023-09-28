EXCLUSIVE: A Look Inside the New Lunds & Byerlys Outside Minneapolis

Given the fact that Lunds & Byerlys has built a reputation over the years for an elevated shopping experience, this store has noteworthy attractions. One of the most buzzed-about parts of the latest Apple Valley store is an indoor mushroom habitat. The eye-catching case was created with partner supplier R&R Cultivation and features several mushroom plants that grow rather rapidly, including shiitake, oyster and black pearl varieties, and a white pearl version grown exclusively for Lunds & Byerlys.
Because shopper discoveries span different categories and purchase drivers, another early go-to spot in the store is the bakery case, where brightly-colored square doughnuts command attention. Lunds and Byerlys recently introduced this line of Decked Out Donuts, which include flavors like Lemon Meringue, Blueberry and Fruity Cereal.
Meanwhile, as shoppers seek convenient yet premium meal solutions, the grocer has created a destination section with a slew of offerings. The L&B Kitchen is a hallmark of the Apple Valley store, with prepared foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner dayparts that include a build-your-own taco bar, build-your-own wok bar, fresh sushi station, salad bar and hot food bar. The foods can be taken home or enjoyed in an adjacent two-level seating area dubbed “The Mezz.”
Near the prepared foods section, a long case under the name “Easy Eats” is filled with grab-and-go offerings for different occasions, palates and price points. “It was a way to really break down, ‘How do we put everything in a convenient place for our customers?’ They are looking for something based on their need state, whether they want heat- and-go or grab-and-eat,” explained Aaron Sorenson, senior communications manager for Lunds & Byerlys, who pointed to the plethora of packaged meals and sides. “Some of these items are meat and seafood products, some are produce products and some are deli products, but it's all here.”
Customers can pick up beverages during their shopping jaunt, too. An in-store Caribou Coffee has a full coffee menu. The Mezz area also has a row of eight self-service taps, where customers with a purchased wristband can fill up glasses with locally-brewed beers.
In addition to a wide-ranging assortment across the fresh perimeter and center store, Lunds & Byerlys provides other assistance for its shoppers. The company recently hired a “FoodE” expert who can answer food-related questions, create menu ideas and provide tips and recipes. “That’s another thing that’s quite unique to us in this market. We have one person here dedicated to just culinary, showcasing products and just being that resource for customers,” Sorenson said.
Lunds & Byerlys in Apple Valley is open Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Family-owned Lunds & Byerlys operates 28 other locations throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding region.