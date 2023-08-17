PHOTO GALLERY: A Look at Rouses’ New Louisiana Store

As reported earlier by Progressive Grocer, Rouses Markets held the grand opening of its new store, at 2233 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma, La., on. Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 a.m., marking the fourth store at or near this same location, including the independent grocer’s first-ever store, Ciro’s, back in 1960.

The grocer also marked 100 years of City Produce, the first company the Rouse family started after arriving in America from Sardinia, with the big green City Produce truck on display in the store during the grand-opening festivities of Houma store.

A key highlight of the new store is the Houma da Chicken drive-thru, which enables customers to pick up Rouses’ signature fried chicken without having to leave their cars. It’s the chain’s first-ever drive-thru offering. Other features include a full-service butcher shop with USDA Prime Angus Beef and USDA Choice Angus Beef and a custom humidity- and temperature-controlled dry-aged beef locker that ages USDA Choice Angus Beef for at least 25 days.

Among the opening-day activities were a flag raising, check presentations to area charities and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Family-owned Rouses operates 63 stores across three states, with additional stores under construction, and has more than 7,000 team members. The Thibodaux, La.-based grocery store chain is the official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints.

See below for scenes from the grand-opening day of the Rouses Market in Houma, La.: