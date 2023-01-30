Rouses Markets to Open 1st Store in Biloxi

Rouses Markets has revealed plans to open its first store in Biloxi, Miss. According to CEO Donny Rouse, the company has agreed to lease space at 2348 Pass Road at the corner of Popps Ferry Road. The 60,000-square-foot space will undergo a comprehensive remodel encompassing both the interior and the façade.

“I know Biloxi will be very excited about what we do with the space,” noted Rouse. “It will be very different from the old grocery provider that was in that spot, not only in how it looks, but in the products and services offered. We carry everything local from seafood and local produce to entire lines of Gulf Coast-made products, not just one or two selections. We will have our own Sausage Kitchen, Smokehouse, Bakery, Florist, and Seafood Boiling Room in the store, and everything you could want to eat.”

[Read more: "H-E-B Expands Its Territory in Texas"]

“This is exciting,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “The development is a direct result of our plans to extend Popp’s Ferry to U.S. 90, making the area a major corridor connecting communities east and west and north and south of the bay. This is a perfect example of a public/private partnership between the city of Biloxi, X3 Tango Development, SMPDD and Rouses Markets.”

The renovation is scheduled to start in April, with an anticipated opening in spring 2024. The Biloxi location – the grocer’s fifth store in Mississippi – will employ about 200 people.

Rouses also recently said that it was opening a new store in Picayune, Miss., further bolstering its Gulf Coast presence.

Founded in 1960, Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses currently operates 63 stores across three states and employs more than 7,000 associates. Donny Rouse is the third generation to run the business started by his grandfather, Anthony J. Rouse Sr. The grocer is the Official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints.