Rouses Markets Creates Own Branded E-Commerce Experience

Rouses Markets has partnered with eGrowcery to go to market with its own e-commerce solution for curbside pickup. The eGrowcery white-label platform includes a Rouses Market Shopping App, which customers can download on the App Store or on Google Play.

eGrowcery’s platform is a end-to-end omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point-of-sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. While marketplaces own the shopper data and allow for products and promotions from competing retailers, this software-as-a-service-based solution puts control and data ownership back in the hands of the retailer.

With eGrowcery technology, Rouses customers can shop, place an order and choose a curbside pickup time through the app or on the retailer’s website. There’s no curbside pickup fee on orders over $35, and customers pay the same price for groceries that they pay in Rouses Markets stores.

“We continue to invest in new partnerships and technologies like eGrowcery to give our customers the very best shopping experience, both in store or online,” said Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. “With eGrowcery, our own team members, the people who know our stores and selection better than anyone else, hand-select every product ordered for curbside pickup. It’s like having your favorite Rouses team member as your own personal shopper.”

“It’s always great when we can work with a quality brand like Rouses Markets,” added Patrick Hughes, CEO of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based eGrowcery. “It’s even better watching them bring their years of retail expertise to the table. We are ecstatic to do our part by empowering their personal shoppers with our technology, ensuring the highest quality of product selection in the process, all while helping them become more connected to their shoppers.”

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is seeing more retailers seek to establish their own branded e-commerce experience. In fact, over the next 12 months, a quarter of grocers are planning major click-and-collect and curbside investments to cater to consumers who prefer a contactless shopping experience, according to the "6th Annual Grocery Tech Trends Study," conducted by Progressive Grocer sister brand RIS News.

Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses Markets employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 65 full-service supermarkets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The company was named among the "Super Regionals Worth Watching in 2021" by Progressive Grocer and is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.