12/15/2021
6th Annual Grocery Tech Trends Study
Retailers are spending more on IT to tackle new challenges, drive shopper value
Key Findings
- 54% of grocers are increasing their year-over-year tech spend, with a focus on advancing digital and mobile capabilities, analytics-driven decision-making, personalized marketing, and click-and-collect.
- One in five grocers plans major POS overhauls in the next 12 months, including software, hardware and peripherals.
- 74% of grocers report that the tight labor market is a major obstacle that will drive their retail technology investment over the next 18 months.
- Nearly a quarter of sales are allocated to digital channels — this tally includes orders that were placed online, but the final transactions were conducted at the store level.