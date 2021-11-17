Rouses Markets Names Regional VP of Ops

As Rouses Markets seeks to improve the consumer experience through technologies like a drone-delivery pilot program and additions such as an in-store restaurant, the company has appointed a new regional VP of operations to help guide its growth. Stacy Wiggins has joined the Louisiana retailer in that capacity, overseeing operations in the chain’s eastern region.

Wiggins – who has been named to Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery list three times – brings a depth and breadth of experience and knowledge to Rouses. A U.S. Army veteran, she started her industry career as an hourly associate and worked her way up to a variety of strategy and operations roles, including her most recent position as VP of e-commerce operations for Delhaize Ahold USA's Stop & Shop banner, based in Quincy, Mass. She spent a decade with that organization, also holding the role of SVP of sales and operations, in which capacity she managed 141 stores in Massachusetts.

“We are actively planning for our next phase of growth, which includes opening more stores across the region, and investing in new technology and platforms for our customers, who are increasingly relying on our digital services and e-commerce solutions,” said Rouses Markets CEO Donny Rouse. “Stacy has the leadership experience, retail skills and proven business results. It is very exciting to have a leader on our team who has been recognized for the work they are doing, and the important and positive impact she’s had on our industry.”

Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses Markets employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 65 full-service supermarkets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100.