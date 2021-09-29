Rouses Reopens Hurricane-Hit Store in Louisiana

A month after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana parishes in the Gulf Coast, a Rouses Market store damaged by the storm is back in business. The location in Golden Meadow, La., had a mini grand reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 29, as guests were welcomed back by store team members and company leaders.

The event included a “meet and eat” with TikTok and YouTube star Stalekracker. He shared free samples of the regional pastalaya dish with WSauce Worcestershire sauce and Louisiana Pepper Exchange brands.

Rouses went into action mode right away after Hurricane Ida marched ashore to impact inland areas. The retailer handed out water, ice and free food to residents and first responders and donated food, water and supplies to local food banks. The grocery chain also set up a disaster fund for its employees affected by the storm, which has raised nearly $200,000 so far among customers and vendor partners.

Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses Markets employs approximately 7,000 people and operates 65 full-service supermarkets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The company is No. 84 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.