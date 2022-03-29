Winn-Dixie Unveils 4 Remodeled Stores in Louisiana

During the month of March, Winn-Dixie has shown its commitment to the state of Louisiana with the reopening of four remodeled stores, as well as a donation to New Orleans-based nonprofit Krewe of Red Beans.

The stores – two in Baton Rouge and one each in Destrehan and Franklinton – have been reopened throughout the month and feature an enhanced shopping experience with updated produce departments, a variety of lunch and dinner options, expanded natural and organic selections, and a large collection of local products.

This is just the latest move in the state for Winn-Dixie’s parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc., which has made 24 Louisiana renewal investments over the past five years. There are 28 total Winn-Dixie stores throughout the state.

In addition to unveiling the renovated stores, Winn-Dixie made a $30,000 donation to New Orleans nonprofit organization Krewe of Red Beans in support of Feed the Second Line, which provides relief to local musicians and artists impacted by the pandemic. The donation was made possible by customers and associates who rounded up at the register or made a donation of their choice at Louisiana Winn-Dixie stores during the grocer’s Carnival season community donation program.

“We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with Krewe of Red Beans and proud to support the great work they do to shine light on Louisiana’s traditions and the people that bring them to life,” said Joey Medina, Winn-Dixie regional VP. “Local musicians and artists are at the center of Louisiana’s rich heritage and we are honored to help provide essential support to our culture bearers when they need it the most.

“At Winn-Dixie, our Louisiana roots run deep and we remain committed to the people of this state – whether it's lifting them up in times of great need or providing quality products to make groceries – we’re the neighbor they can always count on,” continued Medina.

Earlier this month, Southeastern Grocers unveiled plans to open a Winn-Dixie store near its Jacksonville, Fla., headquarters, adding to the eight Winn-Dixie locations that opened in the state in 2020. The legacy Winn-Dixie banner operates in a total of five southeastern states. In addition to Louisiana and Florida, there are stores in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi.



Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.