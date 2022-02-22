Winn-Dixie Marks Mardi Gras With Fundraising Campaign, In-Store Events

As Mardi Gras approaches and the Carnival season gets underway, Winn-Dixie is launching a community donation program benefiting artists and musicians affected by the ongoing pandemic. Created in the spirit of the annual events and supporting Louisiana’s cultural community, the retailer is teaming up with the nonprofit group The Krewe of Red Beans to aid its “Feed the Second Line” effort.

The Southeastern Grocers banner collaborated with The Krewe of Red Beans last year, hiring musicians who were left unemployed by the COVID-19 situation to buy and deliver groceries to elders in the community. In addition to providing employment assistance, that effort resulted in the purchase of nearly $80,000 in groceries to people in need.

This year’s campaign will help support The Krewe of Red Beans’ work to honor and showcase the rituals of New Orleans culture, including the celebrations and traditions of the Second Line parades, brass bands and Mardi Indians. Funds will be raised through a round-up register campaign and direct donation option.

“The state’s rich heritage and indigenous culture form the body of Louisiana and our culture bearers feed its soul. Winn-Dixie is sincerely committed to the people of this state and will continue to shine light on their homegrown traditions through partnerships with like-minded organizations that share its passion for Louisiana’s unique culture,” remarked Joey Medina, regional VP for Winn-Dixie.

Winn-Dixie is keeping the Mardi Gras spirit alive in its stores, too. In addition to traditional offerings like fresh-baked king cakes, the grocer is hosting Mardi Gras celebrations with live music, giveaways and samples at several locations in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and North Shore areas on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. The company is No. 43 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.