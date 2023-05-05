Rouses Hires 2 VPs

Rouses Markets has brought aboard Ron Bonacci as VP of advertising and marketing, and Brian Bosworth as VP of center store. Both report directly to CEO Donny Rouse.

“We are truly excited about the knowledge and leadership both Ron and Brian bring,” noted Rouse. “I am delighted to have them aboard to help us grow and succeed in the future. Right now, we are very focused on how we can use data and feedback to benefit and reward our customers, as well as help our teams make the most informed decisions for our business. Ron and Brian both bring invaluable expertise in these areas.”

In his newly created role, Bonacci leads Rouses’ shift to customer-centric promotions to help drive shopper retention and growth. He was formerly VP of advertising and marketing at Weis Markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. An acknowledged expert in the area of customer-centric retailing, Bonacci formerly led marketing and advertising at United Supermarkets, a division of Albertsons, in Lubbock, Texas. He was also VP of advertising and marketing for both Food City and S&H Solutions. Before that, Bonacci worked for Kroger in the areas of store operations, category management, merchandising and loyalty marketing; one of his accomplishments while at that grocer was to launch and manage the Kroger Plus Card. He additionally held various positions at the National Grocers Association.

As VP of center store, Bosworth oversees grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, dairy and alcoholic beverages. Among his additional responsibilities are center store field merchandising and pricing. Bringing an impressive four decades of experience in the grocery industry to his latest position, Bosworth also comes to Rouses from Weis, where he was senior director of center store merchandising and sales. He joined Weis in 2011 as a category manager, and by 2013 he had taken on the role of sales manager. In 2014, he became director of center store merchandising, and six years later, he was named senior director of center store merchandising and sales. Before joining Weis, Bosworth held category manager and sales manager roles at A&P and Pathmark, respectively.

Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses more than 7,000 team members at 63 store across three states, with additional locations under construction, including in Biloxi, Miss.Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets, which operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia, is No. 61 on The PG 100,Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it a 2023 Top Regional.