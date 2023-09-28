PHOTO GALLERY: Tops’ Remodeled Pennsylvania Stores

As reported earlier this month by Progressive Grocer, Tops Markets LLC recently reopened two Pennsylvania stores after investing $1.5 million in renovations. Similar to the grocer’s other three newly remodeled stores in Erie and Waterford, the Union City and Meadville locations will now feature expanded space for additional fresh food and foodservice options. Both renovated stores officially reopened on Sept. 26.

For a glimpse of the design of the renovated stores, check out the following image gallery.