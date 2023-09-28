Advertisement
09/28/2023

PHOTO GALLERY: Tops’ Remodeled Pennsylvania Stores

Locations in Meadville, Union City offer more fresh food, foodservice options
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Bridget Goldschmidt profile picture
Meadville, Pa., Tops Exterior
The Meadville, Pa., Tops store was one of two of the grocer's locations in the state to reopen Sept. 26 following renovations.

As reported earlier this month by Progressive Grocer, Tops Markets LLC recently reopened two Pennsylvania stores after investing $1.5 million in renovations. Similar to the grocer’s other three newly remodeled stores in Erie and Waterford, the Union City and Meadville locations will now feature expanded space for additional fresh food and foodservice options. Both renovated stores officially reopened on Sept. 26.

For a glimpse of the design of the renovated stores, check out the following image gallery.

Tops, Meadville and Union City, Pa., Photo Gallery

  • Ribbon Cutting Meadville, Pa., Tops Store
  • Ribbon Cutting Union City, Pa. Tops Store
  • Tops Produce Section
  • Tops Butcher Department
  • Tops Deli Department
  • Tops Cheese Section
  • Tops Bakery Department

  • Ribbon cutting, Meadville, Pa.

  • Ribbon cutting, Union City, Pa.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

