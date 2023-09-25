Sprouts Farmers Market Hiring 400 Employees for 4 New Stores

Sprouts Farmers Market is searching for approximately 400 new employees who share a passion for fresh, natural and organic products to staff four new grocery stores.

Sprouts’ efforts to establish itself as a go-to healthy specialty food retailer seem to be paying off after another solid quarter for the company. The grocer recently reported net sales totaling $1.7 billion for the 13-week second quarter ended July 2. This is a 6% increase from the same period in 2022. Comparable-store sales grew 3.2%, while e-commerce sales rose 16%, representing 12.1% of total sales.

To help sustain this growth, Sprouts has revealed that it will soon open new stores in Visalia, Calif.; Henderson, Nev.; Woodland, Calif.; and Charlotte, N.C.

Located at 3501 South Mooney Boulevard, the Visalia store will open on Nov. 3. The healthy grocer’s new location is bringing approximately 95 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area.

The Henderson store, located at 280 West Lake Mead Parkway, will debut on Nov. 10. This location will employ approximately 105 full- and part-time employees.

Located at 1430 East Main Street, the Woodland store will open on Nov. 17. The new location will have approximately 105 full- and part-time jobs available.

The Charlotte store is located in the Steele Creek neighborhood at 14124 Steele Creek Road. It is searching for approximately 84 full- and part-time employees. The Steele Creek location will open Nov. 17.

The Visalia and Henderson locations have already held their hiring events. Meanwhile, the Woodland store will conduct two in-person team member hiring events on Oct. 4 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Woodland at 2100 Freeway Drive. The Steele Creek store will also hold two in-person hiring events on Oct. 11 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Oct. 12 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Charlotte/Ayrsley at 1917 Ayrsley Town Boulevard in Charlotte.

Candidates for all locations may apply online in advance at www.about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend the events.

Employment opportunities include:

Deli clerks, grocery clerks, and meat/seafood clerks; department managers; and assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care, and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy clerks

Receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator

In addition, Sprouts will soon open new stores in Austin, Texas, and Indian Wells, Calif. The Austin store, located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Boulevard., BLDG 7, and the Indian Wells store, located at 74895 US Highway 11, will both open on Oct. 13.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.