New Seasons Shares Grand Opening Details for 20th Store

New Seasons Market’s newest store in Vancouver, Wash., will officially open on Oct. 18. Located at 1506 Main Street in downtown Vancouver, the new location is the 20th store for New Seasons and will serve as one of the primary full-service grocers in the area.

“I am beyond thrilled to finally share the opening date of our newest store on Main Street in Vancouver. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that embodies our commitment to local, quality and sustainability,” said Michael Butterfield, the Main Street store manager, who has been with New Seasons Market for more than 12 years. “We look forward to welcoming our Vancouver neighbors, and serving as a trusted resource where everyone can find the freshest, most delicious local products!”

The Main Street store is New Seasons Market’s second in Vancouver, joining Fisher’s Landing, which opened in 2011. The store occupies 24,000 square feet, employs approximately 100 staff and provides a diverse range of products and offerings, including thoughtfully raised meat, sustainably harvested seafood, local produce and artisan cheese, as well as a prepared foods department, which features artisan pizza, fresh sushi, self-serve hot bar and more.

New Seasons Market is passionate about supporting the regional food economy and maintaining long-term, direct partnerships with local farmers, ranchers and producers. Its Main Street location will honor this commitment while introducing unique features, such as custom murals from local artists like Racheal Jackson. The Main Street store will also work with Clark County Food Bank to provide food for those in the community facing hunger.

“We’re thrilled to announce the grand opening date of our second New Seasons Market in Vancouver, solidifying our commitment to serving the Clark County community,” said Nancy Lebold, CEO of New Seasons Market. “This marks a significant milestone for us as our 20th store overall, a testament to our wonderful staff and customers for their continued support and loyalty. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the vibrant downtown Vancouver neighborhood and continuing to grow our footprint as we deliver exceptional experiences to our valued customers.”

“For decades, the number one request from residents and workers in downtown Vancouver has been to bring in a grocery store. The opening of New Seasons Market in downtown is the answer, at long last, to that request,” added John McDonagh, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber. “New Seasons Market has already demonstrated what a great partner they will be in the neighborhood by meeting with various organizations, as well as residents, in planning their offerings. We, along with many others in downtown, are glad to have them providing such long sought-after products and services.”

The Main Street store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and is inviting the community to join for its grand opening celebration on Wed., Oct. 18 starting at 8 a.m.

In addition to the new Main Street location, New Seasons is set to open a store at the Milwaukie Marketplace, Ore., in spring of 2024, followed by Tanasbourne Town Center, Ore., in 2025.

New Seasons employs nearly 2,700 associates at its stores in Oregon and Washington state, offering a mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The grocer commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with a handful of stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands.