New Seasons Launches EBT SNAP Acceptance for Same-Day Delivery and Pickup Via Instacart

Indie grocer New Seasons Market will now accept Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) for same-day delivery and pickup via Instacart. The program enables EBT SNAP participants to use their benefits to purchase groceries online for delivery or pickup from New Seasons Markets’ 18 locations across the Portland, Ore., metro area and, later this month, at its Fisher’s Landing store in Vancouver, Wash.

The launch follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s recent approval for New Seasons Market to accept EBT SNAP payments online via Instacart.

“We are so excited to now accept EBT SNAP payment online with Instacart, as it provides greater access to New Seasons Market’s high-quality, locally sourced foods for those who may have accessibility and transportation challenges,” said Erica Racette, director of e-commerce for Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons. “We understand how important services like this are to our community, and we’re proud to be among Oregon’s first grocers to offer EBT SNAP payment online.”

Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT information as a form of payment in their profile. They will need a secondary form of payment for such nonfood items as taxes, tips and fees, according to federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their ZIP code to determine whether they’re near a participating retailer, and begin shopping and selecting items from retailers’ EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers can select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.

Instacart pickup is available at 15 New Seasons stores, while delivery is offered throughout the Portland metro area.

New Seasons employs nearly 2,700 associates at its stores in Oregon and Washington state, offering a mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The grocer commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with five stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands.