New Seasons Market to Open 22nd Portland Metro Area Store in 2025

Portland, Ore.-based grocer New Seasons Market plans to open its 22nd store in the area. The new location, which is slated to open in the second quarter of 2025 in Hillsboro’s Tanasbourne Town Center, will occupy the 27,271-square-foot space that was formerly the site of an Office Depot at 11000 NE Evergreen Parkway. According to New Seasons, the store will provide more than 100 jobs for members of the Hillsboro community.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Hillsboro and offer shoppers in the Tanasbourne area … a unique selection of locally sourced high-quality products,” said New Seasons CEO Nancy Lebold. “Our new store will not only create new jobs, it will also continue our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

The new store will offer the following features:

Local and organic produce sourced directly from Pacific Northwest farmers.

A full-service meat and seafood department, including ready-to-cook house recipes.

Chef-prepared seasonal deli options for on-the-go meals and catering.

Organic, local and everyday grocery stables, along with an extensive bulk food selection.

Local craft beer, cider and wine, paired with artisan cheeses and sweet and savory baked goods.

A full-service floral department, wellness items and handmade home goods made by local artisans.

This will be New Seasons Market’s second store in Hillsboro, joining its Orenco Station location. As with all of New Seasons’ stores, the latest location will engage in such community initiatives as gleaner partnerships, nonprofit donations and staff-led volunteerism.

As well as the Tanasbourne Town Center location, New Seasons is set to open a store on Main Street in Vancouver, Wash., later this year, followed by a location at Milwaukie Marketplace, in Milwaukie, Ore., in spring 2024.

New Seasons employs nearly 2,700 associates at its stores in Oregon and Washington state, offering a mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The grocer commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with five stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands.