New Seasons Market, Hopworks Brewery Offer Eco-Friendly IPA

Just ahead of Earth Day on April 22, Portland, Ore.-based B Corps New Seasons Market and Hopworks Brewery have joined forces on the release of Carbon Farmer, an organic hazy IPA made with Kernza, an ecologically beneficial perennially grown grain. The limited-edition sustainable beer will be exclusively available at the grocer’s 19 Portland-area stores, as well as on tap at the brewer’s three local pubs.

“At Hopworks, we’ve always been very conscious of the impact that our brewery has on the environment,” said Christian Ettinger, founder of Hopworks Brewery. “No-till Kernza is a real-life carbon farmer, capturing CO2 in its long roots for decades and effectively stalling global warming in the process. Drinking beer that’s ‘rooted’ in regenerative agriculture and doing good is something we can all celebrate. Cheers to that!”

Carbon Farmer Hazy IPA features aromas of peach and guava and a flavor of grapefruit zest, as well as a maltiness that gives way to a lingering bitter finish. At New Seasons, the certified-organic beer is now available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for $14.99, with a $12.99 special running April 19-25. A portion of all proceeds will benefit Zero Foodprint, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization working to reduce the environmental impact of food by connecting eaters and food businesses with farmers to help them implement regenerative practices.

“As a company, we have long been committed to operating with sustainable business practices, and know that we can make an even larger impact when we partner with mission-aligned companies,” noted Athena Petty, senior manager of sustainability for New Seasons Market. “We are thrilled to be sharing this delicious beer in partnership with Hopworks and Zero Foodprint, and are excited to tell the story about how a hazy IPA can be a part of the solution to healing our soil and climate.”

The grocer has also recently teamed with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA), an Oregon-based dairy cooperative and B Corp, on a regenerative agriculture project to sequester carbon and improve ecosystems on farms.

New Seasons employs nearly 2,700 associates at 19 stores in Oregon and Washington state, offering a mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. The grocer commits 10% of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. New Seasons and its sister banner, Santa Cruz, Calif.-based New Leaf Community Markets, an organic and natural grocer with five stores along California’s Central Coast, are independent operators within the Good Food Holdings family of brands.