H-E-B Officially Opens 4th Location in DFW Metroplex

H-E-B welcomed guests to its latest store in the North Texas city of Allen on Oct. 4, marking the grocer’s fourth location operating in the region. The Allen store features a True Texas BBQ restaurant, a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy and a Home by H-E-B home décor department, as well as curbside and home delivery options.

H-E-B’s latest location was designed to reflect the character of the local community and emphasizes environmental sustainability. The grocer incorporated several energy-efficient pieces of hardware into the store, including CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting, and also used native landscaping throughout the property.

“We’re excited that our H-E-B Allen store is now open to serve customers in this growing area with top-quality service and selection,” said Levon Norwood, H-E-B Allen store leader. “We look forward to serving Allen with a dynamic shopping experience along with the best of H-E-B.”

As part of the grand-opening celebration, H-E-B made a $10,000 donation to the Friends of the Allen Public Library. The food retailer currently supports more than 150 nonprofit organizations and public schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex.

Last month, H-E-B revealed further store growth plans for the DFW Metroplex, including construction on stores in Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall. These stores, which are expected to open in 2025, will be located at:

H-E-B Melissa: Northeast Corner US 75 and Highway 121

H-E-B Prosper: Southeast Corner Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

H-E-B Rockwall: Southwest Corner John King Boulevard and I30

Other new H-E-B stores that the retailer has officially revealed for the Metroplex are in Alliance and Mansfield, both of which are expected to open in spring 2024. The grocer also noted that its second Frisco store will tentatively open in late 2024. That store will be located at Highway 380 and FM 423.

H-E-B has had a presence in the broader Metroplex community for more than 20 years with its Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001. Other H-E-B stores currently in operation include locations in Plano and McKinney.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.