H-E-B Reveals Store Growth Plans for DFW Metroplex

Proving its long-term commitment to the DFW Metroplex, Texas grocer H-E-B has released future plans for new stores in the area.

The retailer said that it will begin construction on stores in Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall. These stores, which are expected to open in 2025, will be located at:

H-E-B Melissa: Northeast Corner US 75 and Highway 121

H-E-B Prosper: Southeast Corner Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

H-E-B Rockwall: Southwest Corner John King Boulevard and I30

More information about these locations will be released at their respective groundbreaking ceremonies early next year.

Other new H-E-B stores the retailer has officially revealed for the Metroplex are in Alliance and Mansfield, both of which are expected to open in spring 2024. The grocer also noted that its second Frisco store will tentatively open late 2024. The new Frisco store will be located at Highway 380 and FM 423.

Additionally, the multiformat retailer said that it will open two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas. The banner offers community-focused products for price-conscious shoppers, with locations typically measuring 55,000 square feet in size. H-E-B is building its new Joe V’s Smart Shops at 4101 West Wheatland Road and at 5204 South Buckner Boulevard. The Wheatland store is expected to open in late summer 2024 and the Buckner store will open in spring 2025.

H-E-B has had a presence in the broader Metroplex community for more than 20 years with its Central Market stores, which were introduced to the DFW area in 2001. Other H-E-B stores currently in operation include locations in Plano, McKinney and the soon-to-open Allen.

Located at 575 East Exchange Parkway, the new H-E-B Allen store will open its doors on Oct. 4. At 117,000 square feet, the store will offer area residents a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru, Curbside and Home Delivery service, an H-E-B Wellness Primary Care clinic, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant.

H-E-B said that it hopes to serve even more of the fast-growing Metroplex in the future.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.