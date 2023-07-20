H-E-B McKinney Opens Its Doors

Other distinctive H-E-B features include a True Texas BBQ; a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru; a fuel station and car wash; H-E-B Wellness Nutrition Services, with nutrition expertise from licensed dietitians; and a Home by H-E-B home décor department featuring furniture, woven textiles, and accent pieces from the Haven + Key and Texas Proud collections. (For a look inside the new H-E-B, see the pictures below.)

“Along with an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, our H-E-B partners [employees] are committed to earning the confidence of our neighbors in this growing community,” said H-E-B McKinney Top Store Leader Matt LoBello. “We look forward to serving McKinney with the best of H-E-B, and we are excited to provide a dynamic shopping experience.”

The McKinney store employs about 750 associates. It’s open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. The store also offers H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery.

H-E-B commemorated the store’s grand opening on July 19 with a $10,000 donation to the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary. Donations such as this build upon the company’s support of more than 150 nonprofit organizations and public schools in the DFW Metroplex.

H-E-B recently opened a new e-commerce fulfillment center next to its Plano store to serve the growing number of physical H-E-B stores in the DFW Metroplex. The 55,000-square-foot facility supports H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Plano and for surrounding stores such as the Frisco H-E-B.

H-E-B stores in Alliance, Allen and Mansfield are currently under construction. The multiformat retailer has also revealed plans to open two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas, the first locations to open outside the Houston area. According to the company, Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B is an innovative price format that delivers a uniquely curated assortment of community-focused products.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.