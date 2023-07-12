H-E-B Starts Construction on 3rd Store for This Texas City

H-E-B has started construction on a new store in Pflugerville, Texas. The 127,000-square-foot store, which is slated to open in fall 2024, will showcase all the products, services and amenities (like a True Texas BBQ restaurant) that H-E-B customers have come to expect.

The new H-E-B store will be located at Pflugerville Parkway and State Highway 130. Upon its completion, it will become the third H-E-B store in Pflugerville, a community north of Austin.

[Read more: “H-E-B’s Much-Anticipated Store Opens at Historic Austin Site”]

In October 1987, the company opened its first Pflugerville H-E-B store at 1434 Wells Branch Parkway. In June 2000, H-E-B opened its second location in Pflugerville at 201 N FM 685.

“We are thrilled to start construction our third store in Pflugerville, a growing community we’ve proudly been a part of for 35 years,” said Cathy Harm, H-E-B SVP Central Texas. “We look forward to serving our dedicated customers in this part of Travis County with a new store that offers a wide assortment of quality products, innovative services and the best of what H-E-B has to offer.”

Details about the project were shared during a groundbreaking ceremony on July 12. The store’s exterior will boast a modern and distinctive design, featuring neutral tones and various materials. In addition to a True Texas BBQ restaurant, the new store will feature a full-service pharmacy with two-lane drive-thru, curbside and home delivery services with dedicated parking for curbside customers, as well as a new fuel station and car wash.

In celebration of the new store’s groundbreaking, H-E-B donated a total of $25,000 with gifts of $5,000 each to American Legion Kerlin-Lyerly Post 154, Circle of Hope Community Center, For the Children Inc., Horse Empowered Learning Programs, and Pflugerville Education Foundation.

H-E-B plans to hire and employ more than 500 employees in total for this new store. The company says it will provide training, competitive pay and a benefits package that includes 10% off H-E-B brand products, and career and leadership development. Once eligible, associates can become a company owner through the H-E-B Partner Stock Plan, can participate in 401k with company match, and sign up for medical, dental and vision plans, among other benefits.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.