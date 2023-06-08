H-E-B Expands Wellness Clinic Footprint in Houston

In an effort to offer comprehensive wellness and nutrition services to its customers in the Lone Star State, H-E-B is widening its network of primary care clinics. The Texas-based grocer has opened two new clinics in the Houston suburbs of Katy and Cypress, with two more set to open in Spring and far Northwest Houston later this month.

The company opened its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic in the Houston area in November, and has two locations in the Texas city of Austin, as well as four in San Antonio. Each clinic is located in the same shopping center as an H-E-B storefront and offers full-service primary care for those over the age of 12, as well as services includingphysical therapy, health/nutrition coaching, specialty referrals and labs.

“This offering is simply incredible. For over a decade, H-E-B has offered high quality Primary Care services to its own Partners (employees) and their families,” said Lisa Helfman, senior public affairs director of H-E-B Houston. “Now we have the ability to provide a one stop wellness destination for our customers with clinical primary care, nutrition services, and pharmacy services in addition to access to nutritious food – a combination that is critical to create a full continuum of care unlike anything else that exists in healthcare today.”

H-E-B’s clinics also offer affordable individual visit pricing and optional monthly subscriptions, and accept cash, credit and Flexible Spending Account payments.

Meanwhile, H-E-B recently opened its new Wolf Lakes Village location in Georgetown, Texas, which is twice the size of the location it replaced and provides customers with an expanded product selection along with more services and features. Further, the grocer is scaling up on the fulfillment side as it plans to open a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Plano, as part of a hub-and-spoke system that will serve the growing number of physical H-E-B stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.