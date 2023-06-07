New H-E-B in Central Texas Filled With Amenities

H-E-B officially opened its new Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B on June 7 in Georgetown, Texas. The store, which is twice the size of the location it replaced, provides customers with an expanded product selection along with more services and features.

Located at 1010 W. University Avenue in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, the new 121,000-square-foot store replacesthe 67,000-square-foot H-E-B at 1100 South I35.

“We’ve been part of Georgetown for more than 55 years, and we look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services,” commented Kenny Scott, top store leader. “With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store is tailored to serve the needs of this growing community.”