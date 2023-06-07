New H-E-B in Central Texas Filled With Amenities
H-E-B touts the new store’s design as exuding the charm and ambiance of a European village, seamlessly blending in with the character of the surrounding neighborhood and featuring two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings.
Alongside an extensive product assortment, the store also provides a range of convenient services. Amenities includea two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant with full-service bar, indoor and outdoor seating and drive-thru; Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily; Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning; full-service bakery and Tortilleria; wine and beer department with sampling stations; H-E-B Brand Shop with themed merchandise for H-E-B’s fans; and Home by H-E-B offering home décor items.
The location also has a Texas Backyard department, offering products for grilling, gardening, and outdoor entertaining, plus a fuel station and car wash.
Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. H-E-B currently operates two stores in Georgetown, with the other located on 4500 Williams Drive.
In celebration of the Wolf Lakes Village store’s grand opening, H-E-B donated a total of $20,000 with gifts of $4,000 each to The Caring Place, The Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown, Georgetown Backpack Buddies, Brookwood in Georgetown, and Georgetown ISD Education Foundation.
The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.