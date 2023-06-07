h-e-b georgetown
Advertisement
06/07/2023

New H-E-B in Central Texas Filled With Amenities

The 121,000-square-foot store includes a 2-story True Texas BBQ and full-service bar
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
h-e-b georgetown
At 121,000 square feet, H-E-B’s new store design blends in with the character of the surrounding neighborhood and features two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings.

H-E-B officially opened its new Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B on June 7 in Georgetown, Texas. The store, which is twice the size of the location it replaced, provides customers with an expanded product selection along with more services and features. 

Located at 1010 W. University Avenue in the Wolf Lakes Village neighborhood, the new 121,000-square-foot store replacesthe 67,000-square-foot H-E-B at 1100 South I35.

[Read more: “H-E-B Bringing Lower-Price Banner to North Texas”]

“We’ve been part of Georgetown for more than 55 years, and we look forward to serving this community with a larger store that offers a wide assortment of products and services,” commented Kenny Scott, top store leader. “With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store is tailored to serve the needs of this growing community.”

h-e-b bbq
The new two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant offers a full-service bar.

H-E-B touts the new store’s design as exuding the charm and ambiance of a European village, seamlessly blending in with the character of the surrounding neighborhood and featuring two entry towers and pedestrian-friendly surroundings. 

h-e-b beer wine
Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B features a wine and beer department with sampling stations and various local, national and international labels.

Alongside an extensive product assortment, the store also provides a range of convenient services. Amenities includea two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant with full-service bar, indoor and outdoor seating and drive-thru; Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily; Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning; full-service bakery and Tortilleria; wine and beer department with sampling stations; H-E-B Brand Shop with themed merchandise for H-E-B’s fans; and Home by H-E-B offering home décor items.

h-e-b home
Home by H-E-B offers home décor items for every room in the home.

The location also has a Texas Backyard department, offering products for grilling, gardening, and outdoor entertaining, plus a fuel station and car wash.

Wolf Lakes Village H-E-B is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. H-E-B currently operates two stores in Georgetown, with the other located on 4500 Williams Drive.  

h-e-b produce
The new H-E-B features a wide selection of organic foods plus an expanded Healthy Living department.

In celebration of the Wolf Lakes Village store’s grand opening, H-E-B donated a total of $20,000 with gifts of $4,000 each to The Caring Place, The Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown, Georgetown Backpack Buddies, Brookwood in Georgetown, and Georgetown ISD Education Foundation.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

ALSO WORTH READING

    You May Also Like

    Advertisement