H-E-B Opens E-Commerce Fulfillment Center in DFW Metroplex

Texas grocer H-E-B has opened a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Plano to serve the growing number of physical H-E-B stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The 55,000-square-foot facility, which is located next to the Plano H-E-B at 6001 Preston Road, will support H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery orders throughout Plano and for surrounding stores such as the Frisco H-E-B, as well as stores in McKinney and Allen, which are expected to open later this year. The fulfillment center expands the retailer’s commitment to integrate cutting-edge technologies that drive omnichannel growth and provide a more convenient and better shopping experience for Texas residents.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for and receive their products,” said Kedar Patel, H-E-B group VP of e-commerce. “Across our business, we are adopting innovative technologies that give our partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers, whether they shop online or in our stores.”

To help support rising demand of online shopping, H-E-B’s e-commerce fulfillment centers stock goods found in stores, which are used to satisfy Curbside and Home Delivery orders. These facilities allow for more capacity, greater efficiency, less aisle congestion for the in-store shopper, and better product availability. To help streamline the process and boost productivity, the facilities use various forms of automation to help employees throughout the order process. With these centers, H-E-B has grown supply chain capacity to help improve and power the expansion of its Curbside and Home Delivery services, which are available at more than 270 stores in Texas.

The Plano facility marks the sixth e-commerce fulfillment center that H-E-B has opened since 2018. By the end of next year, the company expects to open additional facilities across Texas to help support the retailer’s expansion into the DFW Metroplex, a rapidly growing part of the state.

Meanwhile, H-E-B is actively hiring for a range of full- and part-time positions at the Plano facility. In addition to the thousands of jobs already created by H-E-B in Collin County, the Plano facility will employ more than 125 associates as part of the retailer’s e-commerce team.

H-E-B celebrated the Plano facility’s grand opening by making a $5,000 community gift to the Plano ISD Robotics Club.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.