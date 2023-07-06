H-E-B’s Much-Anticipated Store Opens at Historic Austin Site

H-E-B’s latest store in Austin, Texas, is shaping up to be a destination for its location as well as its groceries. After purchasing the property in 2015 and starting construction in spring 2022, the Texas retailer officially opened its much-anticipated store at a locally-famous site called Nutty Brown, once home to a flour mill and candy shop and later, a popular café and amphitheater.

Known as the Nutty Brown H-E-B, the 107,000-square-foot supermarket at 12021 Highway 290 West was designed with several nods to the location’s history, such as repurposed red brick from the café’s original brick oven, vintage photo collections, displays of memorabilia including guitars from the venue’s guest artists and original signage including a “Welcome” awning and cowboy neon sign. The store also reflects the Hill Country surroundings, with natural light from a large section of windows above the checkout areas and native trees planted outside.

“This is a special store at an iconic site, and we are excited to preserve and showcase the history of such an important landmark as well as provide a unique shopping experience our loyal customers will be proud of for decades to come,” said Sarah Longoria, store leader at the H-E-B Nutty Brown.

While customers shop in these engaging, nearly museum-like surroundings, they can browse H-E-B’s own signature collection. In addition to a wide range of grocery essentials, the Nutty Brown H-E-B features a full-service bakery and tortilleria, expansive produce section with many Texas-grown selections, large deli with an array of cheeses and charcuterie, full-service meat and seafood counters, prepared meal area and wine and beer department with sampling locations. As with other new H-E-B locations, this one includes a Texas Backyard section with items for outdoor entertaining and hobbies, a Home by H-E-B department with home décor products, an H-E-B brand shop with store-themed merchandise and a drive-through pharmacy.

Curbside and home delivery services are offered at the Nutty Brown H-E-B. The store is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To mark the grand opening, the company donated $20,000 to local nonprofit groups and organizations including the Central Texas Food Bank, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Treefolks and local school foundations. The company also underscored its commitment to the community by hiring 400 team members to staff the store.

H-E-B continues on a robust growth track. The Nutty Brown unveiling follows other recent store openings and upgrades in Texas, including locations in Georgetown, the North Hills neighborhood of Austin, San Antonio and Lake Austin. More stores are in the works, including sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.