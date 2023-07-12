How Regional Grocers Can Compete With Walmart’s Online Price Advantage
Brick Meets Click developed framework for regional grocers that tackles the core challenges associated with gaining agreement, positioning, and managing the various pricing elements of this paradigm shift. The framework starts with documenting the cost to fulfill orders today, and the role of service fees and retail media monies in helping to cover or offset this value-added service. It then examines how grocers can improve efficiencies further by taking advantage of the interaction between fees and assembly activities before assessing an appropriate price premium for products online. And the waterfall chart (pictured above) illustrates where and how a regional grocer is likely only covering a portion of the direct labor cost related to fulfilling a pickup order today.
“Regional grocers are well positioned to help their customers save time, and they can also offer customers additional ways to save money based on how they want to shop,” explained David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “Strategies like having lower prices compared to third-party marketplaces, price protecting ad items, offering digital coupons, and offering graduated fees based on pickup times are all ways grocers can help their customers save money when shopping online.”
The Mercatus research consisted of two parts: an in-market pricing study and an online consumer survey. The pricing study was conducted in the Plano, Texas, trade area and encompassed eight retail banners (ALDI, Costco, H-E-B, Kroger, Market Street, Target, Tom Thumb and Walmart). It tracked a basket of 40 commonly purchased products and captured both in-store and online product prices at stores located within 5 miles of each other, using the banner’s first-party site or app and the same store as the pickup location for each respective banner. It also captured every day and promoted prices, loyalty card savings, temporary price reductions, and coupons March 15-16, and documented all related charges and fees associated with receiving a pickup order. The online consumer survey was conducted June 5-6, and collected the responses of 1,946 adults, 18 years and older, who participated in the household’s grocery shopping.