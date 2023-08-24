H-E-B Gets Into Documentary-Making Business

Storytelling has long been a part of H-E-B’s way of retailing, but now the company can add “filmmaker” to its profile. The Texas-based grocer is releasing a five-part docuseries that shares the stories of efforts to conserve wildlife habitats, landscapes and parks in its home state of Texas.

H-E-B worked with Fin and Fur Films to release the films featuring people and groups who are making strides toward sustainability in the region. In addition to highlighting real issues and solutions, the films are a visual treat showcasing the beauty of the land and wildlife.

Produced with Fin and Fur Films’ director and founder Ben Masters, the documentaries are scored with original music from Shane Smith & the Saints, a musical group hailing from Austin. The series officially dropped on Aug. 23 and are available to view at ourtexasourfuture.com.

“I’ve always loved H-E-B, but I didn’t know about their level of commitment to wildlife and conservation until I had the opportunity to help create these short films about Texas bears, ocelots, redfish, bats, and state parks,” Masters declared. “It fills me with hope to see such a respected company support conservation initiatives statewide to help ensure that Texas always has the wildlife and wild places that we all love.”

According to Leslie Sweet, managing director of sustainability and environmental affairs for H-E-B, the project aligns with the company’s mission and goals. “H-E-B has a deep commitment to support all Texans, and that includes helping to protect, conserve, and beautify our great state for people to enjoy now and for generations to come. We’re excited to support these passionate filmmakers and their mission to tell important stories that we hope will inspire people to celebrate and protect the diverse habitats, unique wildlife, and beautiful landscapes across Texas,” she said.

For those who want to make an outing of it, the full docuseries will be shown in theaters for free, with the purchase of a food and drink voucher, at select Alamo Drafthouse locations in Texas on Aug. 28. Already, films from the series have been shown at film festivals around the United States, including Mountainfilm, International Wildlife Film Festival and Hill Country Film Festival. One of the documentaries, “Batsies,” was chosen a finalist in the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

The series trailer can be viewed online.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Highlights From H-E-B's Film Series